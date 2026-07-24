Ministry Announces Final Album Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery) For October 2026 Release, Share New Single “Burned Out”

Home News Lana Overton July 24th, 2026 - 3:39 PM

After more than four decades of redefining industrial metal, Ministry is officially calling it a career. The legendary band has announced that its upcoming 17th studio album, Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery), will be its final release, arriving October 30, 2026 via Cleopatra Records. “Burned Out,” which arrives today alongside an official music video directed by Joshua Bradford (formerly of Revolting Cocks). The track offers a first look at what promises to be one last uncompromising statement from Al Jourgensen, who is closing the book on one of industrial music’s most influential careers.

Watch Ministry’s “Burned Out”

Jourgensen has never been one to hold back, and Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery) appears to be no exception. According to the band, the record serves as a final commentary on politics, society, and the current state of the world before Ministry takes its final bow. Jourgensen said:

I’m fucking done. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished. I’m amazed at the path that it’s taken, from With Sympathy to where we’re at today, and all points in between. It’s been quite a ride, but I’m completely at peace with the fact that it’s done. It’s time to herd goats.

Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery) Album

Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery) Tracklist

Crickets Voices of Hate Clown Car We Hate Delete Grifter The White Man Lied* Singularity Burned Out We’re Still Here (feat. Paul Barker)

*Does not appear on cassette or vinyl editions.