Johnny Marr Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Ophelia”

Home News Lana Overton July 24th, 2026 - 6:15 PM

The Age Of Everything gives fans another taste of what promises to be one of the most personal and emotionally resonant records of his career. Arriving alongside a striking new music video, the song follows lead single “Spin” and continues to showcase Marr’s signature blend of shimmering guitar work, infectious melodies and thoughtful songwriting ahead of the album’s October 2 release via BMG.

Watch Johnny Marr’s “Ophelia”

While “Spin” introduced the album with urgency and momentum, “Ophelia” takes a more expansive and melodic approach. Anchored by Marr’s unmistakable jangling guitar tone, the track balances soaring hooks with an atmospheric backdrop, creating a dynamic alternative rock anthem that feels both contemporary and unmistakably rooted in the sound that has defined his decades-long career. Speaking about the song, Marr explained:

The character of Ophelia is confounding but there’s a real nobility and strength which reminds me of someone in my life. So the name just stuck and sounded like a song. I thought about the character and I saw quite a few similarities with the Ophelia. As a songwriter, sometimes these things happen where it just sings really well over the track and you go with it. It turned out right.

“Ophelia” is the second preview of The Age Of Everything, Johnny Marr’s fifth solo studio album. Written in London, developed on the road during a tour across North America’s East Coast, and recorded in Manchester, the 10-track collection is described by Marr as the most cathartic songwriting of his career. The album captures the restless energy of his hometown while continuing to push his songwriting into new territory.