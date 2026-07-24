J Mascis Performs at the Grand Ole Opry

Home News Akeem Ivory July 24th, 2026 - 11:20 PM

Last week, John R. Miller’s new alt-country LP The Great Unknowing (recorded at Leon Russell’s legendary Church Studio in Tulsa) came out digitally. The acclaimed Appalachian musician returned to the Grand Ole Opry last night and introduced a “monumentally influential practitioner of the guitar” as his surprise guest: J Mascis.

The pair performed the album’s “Steering Wheel Drums,” marking the Dinosaur Jr. frontman’s own Opry debut. Mascis also joined Miller at a pop-up performance at Nashville record store Vinyl Tap to cover “Cortez The Killer.” Meanwhile, Switchfoot also made their Opry debut last night and brought out Lainey Wilson for “Beautiful Life.”

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“So incredibly cool and surreal to get to see J Mascis rip on the hallowed stage of the Grand Ole Opry,” Miller told Rolling Stone. “I’m super grateful to the wonderful folks who run the Opry show, not only for having me back, but for giving me the opportunity to honor one of my all-time guitar heroes in an especially unlikely fashion.”

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