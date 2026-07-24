Avenged Sevenfold Surprise Release Statica EP Featuring Four New Songs

Home News Lana Overton July 24th, 2026 - 5:04 PM

Avenged Sevenfold has surprised fans with the unexpected release of STATICA, a brand-new four-track EP that continues the band’s fearless exploration of progressive metal and experimental soundscapes. Arriving without any advance announcement, the release serves as the group’s first collection of new music since 2023’s critically acclaimed Life Is But a Dream…, offering another glimpse into the creative direction that has defined the band’s recent era. Revolver Mag notes that rather than revisiting familiar territory, STATICA leans further into atmospheric production and unpredictable songwriting, reinforcing Avenged Sevenfold’s reputation as one of modern metal’s most adventurous acts.

STATICA Tracklist

Session 1 Addicted Last Call Statica

Rather than teasing the release through a lengthy promotional campaign, the Huntington Beach outfit dropped the EP across streaming platforms, allowing fans to discover it in real time. The surprise release arrives just ahead of the band’s 2026 North American co-headlining tour with Good Charlotte. The EP showcases Avenged Sevenfold’s continued evolution, leaning into ambient electronics, progressive songwriting and cinematic production while maintaining the band’s unmistakable heaviness. It’s another reminder that more than two decades into their career, the band remains committed to experimentation instead of repeating familiar formulas.