Cold War Kids Share Newly Completed “Loyalty” From Robbers & Cowards Era

Home News Guillaume Oded July 23rd, 2026 - 1:11 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Cold War Kids have released “Loyalty,” a newly completed song originally written during the era of their 2006 debut album, Robbers & Cowards. The song will appear on the album’s forthcoming expanded 20th anniversary edition, which is due later this year.

The band first played “Loyalty” on its inaugural U.S. tour in 2005, but the track was never officially released. Cold War Kids have now returned to the song and recorded it in the studio two decades later.

“Loyalty” is a bluesy and punk-influenced song that reflects on the difficulty of finding lasting love in a world where people are always searching for the next experience. The narrator questions whether a person would stay committed if they found something better, while also rejecting the fear of missing out and wanting a relationship built on real loyalty. The repeated question of whether anyone is still looking for loyalty gives the song an uncertain but hopeful feeling.

Lead singer Nathan Willett described the track as having immediate energy and simplicity, comparing its sound to The Clash. He also said that, after recording it this year, he wondered why the band did not put the song on the original version of Robbers & Cowards.

“Loyalty” follows last month’s release of “There Goes The Night,” another previously unreleased song from the same era. The expanded anniversary edition of Robbers & Cowards will also include two additional tracks that were written during the album’s original sessions but remained unfinished until now.

Originally released in 2006, Robbers & Cowards introduced Cold War Kids’ blend of soulful storytelling, blues-infused indie rock and memorable melodies through songs including “Hang Me Up to Dry,” “We Used to Vacation” and “Hospital Beds.” Cold War Kids are currently touring North America with Young The Giant through Aug. 9.

“Loyalty” follows Cold War Kids’ release of “There Goes The Night,” the first of four previously unfinished songs from the Robbers & Cowards era that the band has now completed for the album’s expanded 20th anniversary edition.