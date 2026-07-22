Stephen O’Malley Announces New Album Avaeken For August 2026 Release, Shares New Track “21:13 (Take 4)”

Home News Hannah Ilko July 22nd, 2026 - 3:48 PM

Yesterday, Stephen O’Malley announced his new album Avaeken out August 21st and shared a new track called “21:13 (Take 4)” which is the A-side of the album. Avaeken will be two sides of immense, immersive and self-annihilating music that preserves specific works by installing Avaeken with an art exhibit titled Wish You Were Here. This exhibition is by American artist Banks Violette that highlights the tension between absence, presence, life and loss.

Together O’Malley and Violette have created, “a distinct language of sound, space, and sculpture over the past two decades, reverberating the walls of world-class institutions from The Guggenheim and Centre Pompidou to prominent galleries such as Maureen Paley in London, Gladstone Gallery in NYC, and Antwerp’s TICK TACK, the brutalist space where Wish You Were Here unfolded in early 2026″ (Stephen O’Malley’s Press Release). Allowing, Avaeken to represent power and phenomena with low frequency vibrations, deep oscillations and phase cancellations that blend in effectively with any environment. Combined with, “Violette’s visual expression — the impossibility of locating yourself within the loss of a friend and the broader decay of culture — now fills the LP sleeve and feels inextricable from O’Malley’s sound, both still without resolution” (Stephen O’Malley’s Press Release).

With Violette’s artwork and Stephen O’Malley’s musical talent Avaken will be “an unusual potency now, in life after the installation, as the focal point … fitting to press this composition — a moment in time, that served another moment in time, seemingly in perpetuity — to vinyl as a means of recognition and preservation, be it ever at odds with the sound’s effect. Just as nothingness was the presence at Wish You Were Here, Avaeken continues on as something else, or perhaps, nothing else, for the ears of the beholder” (Stephen O’Malley’s Press Release). Fans can listen to the A-side of the album HERE and pre-save Avaeken HERE.

Avaken’s track list includes:

21:13 (take 4) 21:30 (take 1 comp)