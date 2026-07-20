Jonathan Cain of Journey Calls Bruce Springsteen a “Bitter Old Man” and Tells Him to “Shut Up” About Politics

Home News Beka Welsh July 20th, 2026 - 11:15 PM

Keyboardist and guitarist of Journey, Jonathan Cain, insulted Bruce Springsteen for speaking out against the Trump administration. According to Consequence, the artist, who called himself a “diehard conservative,” said that he believes that Springsteen, and artists like him, should “shut up” about publicly proclaiming their political beliefs. Springsteen has repeatedly spoken out against the Trump administration, specifically the President’s support for, and backing of, ICE. He has called Trump “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” and released a protest song “Streets Of Minneapolis” in response to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were both killed by ICE agents earlier this year.

Cain, whose wife, Paula White-Cain, is Trump’s senior advisor to the newly established White House Faith Office, spoke about his own political alignments and his opinions on separating politics from art.

“We’re blessed to live where we live,” he said. “And I’m obviously a conservative. I used to be a Democrat back in the old days, but I couldn’t go there anymore. I thought [Barack] Obama maybe, but then I saw where he was going and I’m, like, ‘Okay, we can’t have this anymore.’ So I’m a diehard conservative. And guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up. Honestly, shut up, Bruce. Who’s the other one? Robert De Niro. I mean, who cares, guys? Really? Do your art.

“Now people say, ‘Well, you’re a Christian and you’re a conservative,’ and I’m, like, ‘So what?’ I don’t preach it on stage. I don’t spend 10 minutes talking about it. That’s who I am. And that’s okay. Again, I just don’t think it’s cool to have celebrities going there. It’s a bad look. And Bruce, I mean, what the heck? I used to like him, and now he’s just annoying. He’s an annoying, bitter old man. I mean, stop it. Really. You were born in the USA, weren’t you, dude? So act like it. But even that song [‘Born in the USA’], if you look at the lyrics, it’s a kind of a diss to our country.”

Cain put out the single “No One Else” in response to conservative activist Charlie Kirk being shot. He also recently released a song for America’s 250th birthday, “The Winds of Freedom: A Salute to America.”

“I stand there with my flag on that island, and if anybody’s got a problem with me, America and Jesus, then bring it,” he said.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alavardo