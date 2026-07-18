Poppy Shares Statement After Her Band Plays Upheaval Festival Set Without Her: “I Was Unable To Breathe In Those Conditions”

Home News Steven Taylor July 18th, 2026 - 2:18 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Pop singer-songwriter Poppy was originally set to play at yesterday’s Upheaval Festival, but the singer was nowhere to be seen on stage Friday as the band performed without her. Today, the singer issued a statement regarding her absence in the wake of the event, explaining that her disappearance came from the air quality. As NME reports, the singer released a statement on an Instagram story explaining the details.

“Hola Upheaval.

Debido al ICA llegando a 350+ alrededor de nuestra hora de set no he podido unirme a mi banda en el escenario. No podía respirar en esas condiciones. Podrán haber notado que nuestro set fue solo instrumental. A quienes desafiaron esas condiciones, les aplaudo.” pic.twitter.com/a7upfLwDuW — Poppy Argentina P⃤ (@poppy_arg) July 18, 2026

“Hi Upheaval,” the post begins, “Due to ‘hazardous’ AQI reaching 350+ around our set time I was unable to join my band on stage. I was unable to breathe in those conditions. You might’ve noticed our set was instrumental only. For those who braved the conditions – I applaud you.”