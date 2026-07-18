Clairo and Ryan Beatty Debut Two Collaborations “Sweet Fortune” and “Too Many Ways” Live in NYC

Home News Hannah Ilko July 18th, 2026 - 10:06 PM

Yesterday, Clairo and Ryan Beatty debuted two song collaborations “Sweet Fortune” and “Too Many Ways” by performing them live in New York City. Stereogum reports that “Sweet Fortune” and “Too Many Ways” feature Clairo’s backing vocals on Beatty’s new album Sweet Fortune and they both have soft and pretty harmonies on the songs.

“Sweet Fortune” is about finding love and embracing love with all the imperfections. It is also a celebration of being devoted that is tender and honest. The sound shows this by using electric and acoustic guitar, pedal steel guitar and dobro, horns, strings, drums, percussions and synths to create a soft and intimate feeling to the song while making the listener feel something. The lyrics show embracing love by Beatty saying, “Pour me another one, before the words pour out of me”, “I’m surrendered to your keep” and “Let it all reveal what I always feel, sweet fortune”.

“Too Many Ways” is about a long-distance relationship and the ache of living apart. The sound shows this by using lead guitar, rhythm guitar, electric bass, drums, piano to create an uplifting but bittersweet feeling in the song at the same time. The lyrics show the ache of living apart by Beatty saying, “So many ways to say I love you, Too many ways to say goodbye” and “I’ve got a life in California, And a family and a band, But I’ve got a man in Massachusetts, And I go to see him when I can”.

Sweet Fortune Performance Video LIVE in NYC

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock