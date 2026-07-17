Tricky Releases New Single “Piano” Featuring Mitch Sanders on New Album When It’s Silent

Home News Akeem Ivory July 17th, 2026 - 9:42 PM

Tricky releases critically acclaimed 15th studio album and first full-length under his own name in six years, Different When It’s Silent, out now via False Idols (his own label). Tricky moves fluidly between skeletal blues, distorted guitars, stark hip-hop rhythms and electronics across the album’s fourteen tracks.

Returning to an album under his own name initially wasn’t the plan. “In my mind it was another side project”, Tricky says of the material. But after hearing the songs, his manager Alan McGee was convinced otherwise. “Mate, this is a Tricky album. Recorded between his home in France and sessions in Bristol, the album reconnects with the distinctive sonic language that has defined Tricky’s work since his groundbreaking debut, Maxinquaye.

Described by Pitchfork as “the Tricky sound canonized” and Uncut as “one of Tricky’s finest”, is a collision of reflection and restless experimentation, reconnecting Tricky with the sound and instinct that made him one of the most distinctive voices in modern music. The album arrives alongside focus track “Piano”, a heartfelt standout that sees Bristol vocalist Mitch Sanders, who features prominently on the album, take centre stage.

Driven by a melancholic piano melody, the track features Sanders’ powerful vocal, embedded in a stunning wash of reverb, opening a new window of introspection to Different When It’s Silent through its emotional vulnerability and striking intimacy.