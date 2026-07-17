Syd Drops Music Video For “Any Time” Featuring James Fauntleroy With New Album Beard

Home News Akeem Ivory July 17th, 2026 - 8:11 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

GRAMMY award-winning singer and co-founder of beloved collective THE INTERNET, Syd shares her third solo album Beard via Free Lunch/Warner Records. Alongside the album, a music video for “Any Time” (feat. James Fauntleroy) is out now.

“Beard is a coming of age album for me. It’s a snapshot of what my life looks like right now. The title was inspired by the peach fuzz on my upper lip that society has always taught me to hate. I fell in love with my peach fuzz and it made me rethink everything that was supposed to make me feel insecure…”says Syd about the record. “…‘The bearded lady.’ Not so much a spectacle in my case, but an anomaly and an outlier. Hard to compare. I’m owning that too. Taking things that were once insecurities and flipping them on their head has been extremely empowering.”

It’s about taking things that were once your insecurities and flipping them on their head. Take confidence into your own hands, everything that you love about yourself, regardless of what anyone else thinks. The title also represents the way Syd sees herself in relation to her peers, especially in music.

The LP, co-produced by Syd, and featuring friends and collaborators by the likes of Raphael Saadiq, Big Sean, Rodney Jerkins, James Fauntleroy, Van Hunt, Blu June, and Jordan Ward, is a true coming-of-age album that documents the R&B innovator’s evolution as an artist and as a human. It is both a reminder of Syd’s massive contributions to the genre, while also pushing it forward, a dynamic she has always navigated with unmatched genius and finesse. After lending her skills to an impressive catalog of collaborations, including Beyoncé’s “Plastic Off the Sofa” from Renaissance, which she won a GRAMMY for co-writing, Syd continues her massive ascent with each release better than the next. Beard is Syd’s most impressive, evolved album yet.

“Any Time” is a soul-stirring song that details the natural ebb and flow of a relationship. The music video is a sweet series of rom-com-inspired vignettes that capture Syd and her wife, Simone. Syd’s soothing vocals mesh beautifully with an added verse from singer, songwriter, and producer, James Fauntleroy. Check it out Below.