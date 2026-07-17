Sofi Tukker Share Anthemic New Single & Video “Barthelona”

Home News Lana Overton July 17th, 2026 - 3:36 PM

Photo credit: Colin Hancock

The GRAMMY-nominated duo is back with “Barthelona,” a vibrant new single that perfectly captures the carefree energy of summer, and it’s paired with an equally colorful music video that feels like a vacation in itself. From the moment “Barthelona” kicks in, SOFI TUKKER lean into the irresistible dance-pop sound they’ve become known for. “Thought I left her in Barthelona,” sticks in your head after one listen, as the duo balances playful storytelling with the kind of euphoric production that’s made them festival favorites around the world.

Watch SOFI TUKKER’s “Barthelona”

The release arrives during another huge year for SOFI TUKKER, who have been debuting “Barthelona” during DJ sets and festival performances across the globe, quickly turning it into one of their most requested unreleased songs. Fans in North America will also get to experience the track live this fall when the duo launches their highly anticipated Animal Talk Tour, bringing their high-energy live show to cities across the continent. “Barthelona” feels destined to become one of this summer’s standout dance anthems. Whether you’re blasting it on a beach, at a festival, or simply trying to brighten your day, SOFI TUKKER have delivered another reminder that nobody does feel-good electronic music quite like they do.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock