onathan Davis of Korn and Yoshiki Perform Classical Rendition of “Freak On a Leash”

Home News Akeem Ivory July 17th, 2026 - 9:59 PM

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis joined international music icon and Japan’s biggest rock star, Yoshiki, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on Thursday night, July 16, for the first of a two-night performance. They delivered a classical rendition of the band’s 1998 song “Freak on a Leash.”

During the performance, Davis delivered a mostly subdued vocal, becoming more aggressive toward the end. Yoshiki played piano alongside the orchestra but switched to drums for the final portion of Davis’ appearance.

The event, titled “Yoshiki Classical 2026 In Los Angeles,” featured the Japanese pianist and drummer performing alongside a full orchestra. “Freak on a Leash” originally appeared on Korn’s third studio album, “Follow The Leader,” which is widely regarded as one of the band’s most significant works. The song was lyrically inspired by the frustration and anger that Jonathan Davis felt at the time, particularly regarding feelings of manipulation by the media, his relationships, and societal pressures.

Last month, Yoshiki headlined the inaugural Global Citizen Live concert in Tokyo, delivering a powerful and emotional comeback performance that captivated the audience. He surprised attendees by welcoming surprise rock star guests to the stage, transforming the event into an unforgettable celebration of music, resilience, and collaboration.

“Scarlet Night” (July 16) and “Violet Night” (July 17) each presented unique setlists inspired by Yoshiki’s extraordinary life journey, including his triumphant return following a career-threatening third neck surgery. The concerts marked Yoshiki’s first full U.S. performances since his recovery.