Leon Bridges Announces New Album Happiness Anytime For September 2026 Release, Shares Four New Singles “Light The Way,” “Tears of Joy,” “Illusion” & “Your Love is Electric”

Home News Lana Overton July 17th, 2026 - 6:14 PM

Leon Bridges has officially announced his upcoming fourth studio album, Happiness Anytime, arriving September 25 via Columbia Records. To celebrate the announcement, Bridges has released the project’s first four songs, “Light The Way,” “Tears of Joy,” “Illusion,” and “Your Love Is Electric,” offering an exciting first glimpse into what promises to be one of this year’s most vibrant releases. Created in collaboration with J Lloyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto of acclaimed British collective Jungle, Happiness Anytime sees Bridges expanding his signature soul sound into fresh territory, and the album draws inspiration from artists like Fela Kuti, Paul Simon’s The Rhythm of the Saints, and Brazilian music legend Jorge Ben, resulting in a colorful, sun-soaked collection built for endless summer playlists.

Watch “Light The Way”

Watch “Tears of Joy”

Watch “Illusion”

Watch “Your Love Is Electric”

The four tracks showcase a different side of the album as they share the same warm, feel-good vibes. “Light The Way” opens the project with uplifting melodies, breezy percussion, and Bridges’ effortlessly smooth vocals. “Tears of Joy” slows things down with heartfelt lyrics and soul, balancing emotional vulnerability with a touch of optimism that feels deeply comforting. “Illusion” leans into grooves, highlighting the creative chemistry between Bridges and Jungle. Meanwhile, “Your Love Is Electric” delivers exactly what its title promises: a radiant, danceable connection driven by shimmering instruments and one of the album’s most loving hooks.

Happiness Anytime Album Cover

Happiness Anytime Tracklist

Light the Way Tears of Joy Illusion Your Love Is Electric Talk It Over Happiness Anytime All Day, All Night (feat. Lydia Kitto) Fly Baby Watch You Dance The Way It Goes Take My Hand Please Don’t Say Goodbye

At launch, Bridges is unveiling the album through a unique rollout, releasing the project as three four-song EPs that will eventually form the complete 12-track album. Friday’s release marks the first chapter, with the remaining songs expected to arrive in the months leading up to the full album’s September release. Ahead of the announcement, Bridges has been building anticipation with intimate pop-up performances across Paris, Cannes, Los Angeles, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and London, giving fans an early taste of the new material in unforgettable areas.

With smooth production and Bridges’ simmering voice leading the way, Happiness Anytime is already shaping up to be one of 2026’s most anticipated releases.

Listen to all four new songs above and look for Happiness Anytime when it arrives on September 25.