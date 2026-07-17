In This Moment Announce New Album Witch For August 2026 Release, Unveil New Single & Video “Crawl”

Home News Lana Overton July 17th, 2026 - 5:02 PM

Multi-platinum heavy rock band has announced their ninth studio album, WITCH, set for release on August 28 via Better Noise Music. Alongside the announcement, the band has dropped the album’s blistering lead single, “Crawl,” accompanied by a stunning new music video that showcases everything fans have come to expect from the metal outfit. From the moment “Crawl” kicks in, it’s unmistakably In This Moment. Driven by crushing guitar riffs, thunderous drums, and the unmistakable voice of Maria Brink, the song is sheer aggression, creating an emotionally empowering anthem. The band’s signature blend of industrial metal, hard rock and cinematic production is on full display, making “Crawl” an explosive introduction to the WITCH era.

Watch “Crawl”

The track serves as a statement against abuse, manipulation and unchecked power. Brink describes the song as a reckoning for those who inflict pain on others, declaring that those who stand on the backs of the vulnerable will ultimately face justice. Guitarist Chris Howorth echoed that message, explaining that the song reflects humanity’s recurring cycle of oppression while encouraging listeners to rise and reclaim their strength:

Crawl’ is a reckoning — a reflection that those who dominate and cause pain will ultimately reap what they sow. As above, so below. The fall is inevitable.

“Crawl” is the first glimpse of WITCH, In This Moment’s ninth studio album and their debut release on Better Noise Music. According to Brink, the record represents one of the band’s most personal and transformative works to date. It also features several exciting collaborations, including appearances from Dayseeker, Kim Dracula and Kat Von D. In addition to the band’s original material, WITCH closes with a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ emotional classic “Something I Can Never Have.”

WITCH Album Cover

WITCH Tracklist

Shame I Want To Believe (feat. Dayseeker) Crawl Into The Dark Sleeping With The Enemy Wrapped Around Your Finger Heretic (feat. Kim Dracula) Father Without Me There’s No You Another Brick In The Wall (feat. Kat Von D) Something I Can Never Have