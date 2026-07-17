Everlast Shares Cool New Single & Video “Peace Of Mind”

Home News Lana Overton July 17th, 2026 - 4:51 PM

Everlast is back with a powerful new single that blends raw emotion with the signature genre-bending sound he’s built his career on. The rapper, singer, and songwriter has released “Peace Of Mind,” alongside an eye-catching new music video featuring legendary graffiti artist RISK, giving fans another preview of his upcoming album Embers to Ashes. From the opening moments, “Peace Of Mind” feels unmistakably Everlast. Built on a gritty foundation of bluesy guitar, hip-hop rhythm and rock influence, the track balances introspective thinking with an undeniable sense of urgency. His weathered vocals carry the weight of lived experience, making every line feel honest and personal.

Watch Everlast’s “Peace Of Mind”

Featuring graffiti pioneer RISK, the video combo of Everlast’s grounded performance and RISK’s artistic presence creates a visual that’s both authentic and inspiring, highlighting the connection between music, art and personal identity. “Peace Of Mind” serves as the latest preview of Everlast’s forthcoming album, Embers to Ashes, arriving August 28 via his own Martyr Inc Records in partnership with Thirty Tigers and Regime Music Group. The album also features artwork from acclaimed artist and designer Tristan Eaton, setting the stage for what promises to be one of Everlast’s most personal projects in years.

With Embers to Ashes just around the corner, “Peace Of Mind” is an encouraging sign that Everlast hasn’t lost the ability to turn life’s biggest questions into songs that resonate long after the music stops.