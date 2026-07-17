Album Review: Born To Be – Bouncing Souls

Home News Charlie Sagerer July 17th, 2026 - 4:18 PM

Fast, Lighthearted, Fun

Since the late 1980s, New Jersey punk band The Bouncing Souls have built a loyal following through energetic performances, catchy songwriting and an unmistakable sense of optimism that has long separated them from many of their peers. For more than three decades, they have proved that punk rock doesn’t need to constantly reinvent itself to remain effective. Their latest release, Born to Be, continues that tradition, delivering a collection of songs that embraces everything longtime fans have come to expect. While the album doesn’t push the band’s sound into new territory, it captures the spirit that has kept them relevant for so many years.

Born to Be is exactly what a Bouncing Souls record should sound like. The guitars are fast and loud, the drums keep the energy high and singer Greg Attonito remains as charismatic as ever. Each song is built around memorable hooks and infectious choruses that make the album an easy, enjoyable listen from beginning to end. At times, however, that consistency becomes its biggest weakness, as several songs rely on similar tempos and structures, causing portions of the record to blur together. Even so, the band’s enthusiasm never fades, and that energy carries the album through its quieter moments.

The songwriting follows a similarly upbeat approach. Rather than diving into heavy concepts, the band focuses on friendship, perseverance and making the most of life. Lyrically, there isn’t anything especially complex, but there doesn’t need to be. The straightforward writing fits the music perfectly, allowing every chorus to feel sincere rather than forced. “Lighthouse” stands as one of the album’s strongest moments, pairing its infectious melody with an uplifting message that perfectly captures the band’s enduring outlook. Elsewhere, the record maintains a steady pace, favoring fun and immediacy over experimentation, a choice that longtime fans will likely appreciate.

Ultimately, Born to Be succeeds because it understands exactly what it wants to be. The album isn’t trying to reinvent punk rock or introduce a completely new sound. Instead, it delivers a collection of fast, catchy songs that are difficult not to enjoy. While the songwriting and production can occasionally feel one-note over the course of the record, the band’s personality and enthusiasm keep the momentum alive. Born to Be is a welcome addition to The Bouncing Souls’ catalog. It may not be groundbreaking, but it doesn’t have to be. With catchy melodies, heartfelt songwriting and the same punk spirit that has defined the band for decades, it’s another reminder of why The Bouncing Souls remain one of punk rock’s most consistently enjoyable acts.