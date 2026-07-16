Post Malone, Tom Cruise and Jennifer Hudson Announced to Perform at World Cup Closing Ceremony

Home News Akeem Ivory July 16th, 2026 - 10:33 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

The World Cup will end on Sunday (July 19), where Spain will go up against Argentina at the New York, New Jersey Stadium, following their recent victories over France and England respectively. On the night, there will be a 90-minute closing ceremony before the kickoff, and it has already been revealed to have a stacked line-up.

Performances on the night will come from Jennifer Hudson, Post Malone, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Italian singer Laura Pausini. There will also be appearances from IShowSpeed at the event, as well as from Tom Cruise.

FIFA announces Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, IShowSpeed and Robbie Williams as performers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/vWm4LYtWI9 — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) July 14, 2026

Shakira and Burna Boy who helped kick off the opening ceremony last month, breaking out a rendition of ‘Dai Dai’, and other performers have included Future, Katy Perry,, Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette and Ellie Goulding.

“At a time when sport, culture, and global attention converge, Post Malone will deliver a performance designed to celebrate the tournament’s journey and ignite the atmosphere before the world’s attention turns to the two finalists,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared about Malone being the latest addition to the line-up.

As well as the closing ceremony, Sunday will also see the first ever Halftime Show at the World Cup. Organised by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the set will follow the same structure as at the Super Bowl, and feature performances from Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS.