Post Malone, Tom Cruise and Jennifer Hudson Announced to Perform at World Cup Closing Ceremony

The World Cup will end on Sunday (July 19), where Spain will go up against Argentina at the New York, New Jersey Stadium, following their recent victories over France and England respectively. On the night, there will be a 90-minute closing ceremony before the kickoff, and it has already been revealed to have a stacked line-up.
Performances on the night will come from Jennifer Hudson, Post Malone, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Italian singer Laura Pausini. There will also be appearances from IShowSpeed at the event, as well as from Tom Cruise.
FIFA announces Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, IShowSpeed and Robbie Williams as performers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/vWm4LYtWI9
— Pop Core (@TheePopCore) July 14, 2026
“At a time when sport, culture, and global attention converge, Post Malone will deliver a performance designed to celebrate the tournament’s journey and ignite the atmosphere before the world’s attention turns to the two finalists,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared about Malone being the latest addition to the line-up.
“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be part of this halftime show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”
Ahead of the final against Spain and Argentina on Sunday, Saturday (July 18) will see England go head to head with France to compete for third place. Already, the initiative has raised over $30million (£22.3million), and $1 (75p) from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches is being donated throughout the tournament.
The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is trying to raise $100million (£74.5million) to enhance children’s access to education and football worldwide.