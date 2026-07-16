CD Sales Increase More Than Vinyl Mostly Due to Kpop Album Sales

On Wednesday, entertainment and music data compiler Luminate released their midyear report that “highlights changing consumer behaviors and the evolving economics driving music, television & film.” As Stereogum reported, a major takeaway from the report is that CD sales are on a massive rise—despite only half of Gen Z and millennials owning a CD player. According to Luminate, CD sales rose 16% to 16.3 million units, while vinyl sales only had a 2.4% spike. Despite vinyl still selling more overall, this data supports Luminate’s theory that superfans are gravitating towards a cheaper CD format as an “an affordable collectible.” A big reason for the CD surge is due to K-pop fans, but even if you remove K-pop releases from the data, CD sales still rose 6.7%.