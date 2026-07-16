Biffy Clyro Teams up with CALM to Support Mental Health and Releases T-Shirt to Benefit Suicide Prevention

Home News Akeem Ivory July 16th, 2026 - 6:06 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

The latest partnership with Biffy Clyro and mental health charity CALM have joined to launch a ‘Mountains’ T-shirt, raising money and awareness for suicide prevention. The collab makes the Scottish band the latest artist to join up with the charity, and the new t-shirt design is inspired by their hit 2008 single ‘Mountains’, which later featured on their fifth studio album, ‘Only Revolutions’, in 2009.

Biffy has gone for an all-black design, with red writing over the top that includes the lyric “I am a mountain. I am the sea”. It is available to buy now for £30, and the money raised from the sales will benefit CALM’s services, including suicide prevention helpline and mental health app CALMzone.

“We are delight to support CALM with our ‘Mountains’ t-shirt design,” frontman Simon Neil shared.

The latest partnership with Biffy Clyro comes as the band have spoken openly about the importance of mental health in the past. In 2016, the frontman spoke openly about his own struggles during the early process of making the album, ‘Ellipsis’ too, revealing that he was in a “terrible headspace” and unable to escape the feeling of being “slightly unfulfilled and unhappy”

“The song ‘Mountains’ is kind of about trying to have a bit of belief in yourself then you feel like no-one else does. [It’s when] you’re trying to find that little bit of confidence to fight your way through life,” he added. “We thought it was appropriate and we’re delighted to support. So stay strong, keep talking, and stay healthy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Campaign Against Living Miserably (@calmzone)

In 2025, the band opened up again, and told fans that bassist James Johnston would be sitting out of their 2025 tour dates to focus on his mental health.

The collaboration with the charity is announced just days after Biffy performed a massive headline show in London’s Finsbury Park, with support coming from Nothing But Thieves, Don Broco, Marmozets and Wavves. The band will now play a huge Edinburgh show at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on August 21 and Cardiff Castle on July 30. Visit here for tickets.

Other artists to join forces with the mental health charity include Blossoms, Tom Walker and Inhaler – and all of their designs are still available to purchase on the CALM webstore, visit here to browse the collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biffy Clyro (@biffy_clyro)