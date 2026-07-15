Sunn O))) Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

If you missed SUNN O))) on their massive international run earlier this year, you’ll have another chance to experience one of heavy music’s most immersive live performances this fall. The pioneering metal duo has announced a new leg of North American headlining dates in support of their critically acclaimed self-titled album, released earlier this year via Sub Pop. The tour kicks off October 2 in Louisville, Kentucky, before winding its way across the U.S. and Canada, concluding November 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Tickets for all newly announced dates go on sale Friday, July 17.
The upcoming dates arrive in support of SUNN O))), the band’s acclaimed six-track, 80-minute Sub Pop debut. Co-produced by the band alongside Brad Wood (Hum, Sunny Day Real Estate, Liz Phair), the album was recorded at Bear Creek Studios in Washington during January 2025 and features standout tracks including “Glory Black,” “Butch’s Guns,” and “Does Anyone Hear Like Venom?”
The album has earned widespread acclaim throughout 2026, landing on multiple mid-year “Best of 2026” lists from publications including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Vulture, and The Quietus. Its presentation is equally ambitious, featuring paintings by legendary American artist Mark Rothko, liner notes by acclaimed author Robert Macfarlane, and interior artwork from French artist Élodie Lesourd, making it as much an art object as a musical release.
Sunn O))) Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates
October 2 — Louisville, KY — Mercury Ballroom
October 3 — Pelham, TN — The Caverns
October 4 — Indianapolis, IN — The Vogue
October 5 — Madison, WI — Majestic Theatre
October 6 — St. Paul, MN — Palace Theatre
October 8 — Cleveland, OH — Globe Iron
October 9 — Hudson, NY — Basilica Hudson
October 10 — Norwalk, CT — District Music Hall
October 11 — Harrisburg, PA — XL Live
October 12 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club
October 14 — Richmond, VA — The National
October 15 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm
October 16 — Jacksonville, FL — FIVE
October 17 — Miami, FL — III Points Festival
October 19 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn
October 20 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall
October 21 — Lawrence, KS — Liberty Hall
October 23 — Albuquerque, NM — Historic El Rey Theater
October 24 — Fort Collins, CO — Aggie Theatre
October 25 — Salt Lake City, UT — First Baptist Church
October 27 — El Cajon, CA — The Magnolia
October 28 — Joshua Tree, CA — Joshua Tree Retreat Center
October 30 — Ashland, OR — Historic Ashland Armory
October 31 — Olympia, WA — Capitol Theater
November 1 — Vancouver, BC — The Pearl
Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback