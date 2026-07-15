Sunn O))) Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Lana Overton July 15th, 2026 - 5:16 PM

Sunn O))) Live at The Belasco, Los Angeles, CA November 26, 2023

If you missed SUNN O))) on their massive international run earlier this year, you’ll have another chance to experience one of heavy music’s most immersive live performances this fall. The pioneering metal duo has announced a new leg of North American headlining dates in support of their critically acclaimed self-titled album, released earlier this year via Sub Pop. The tour kicks off October 2 in Louisville, Kentucky, before winding its way across the U.S. and Canada, concluding November 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Tickets for all newly announced dates go on sale Friday, July 17.

The upcoming dates arrive in support of SUNN O))), the band’s acclaimed six-track, 80-minute Sub Pop debut. Co-produced by the band alongside Brad Wood (Hum, Sunny Day Real Estate, Liz Phair), the album was recorded at Bear Creek Studios in Washington during January 2025 and features standout tracks including “Glory Black,” “Butch’s Guns,” and “Does Anyone Hear Like Venom?”

The album has earned widespread acclaim throughout 2026, landing on multiple mid-year “Best of 2026” lists from publications including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Vulture, and The Quietus. Its presentation is equally ambitious, featuring paintings by legendary American artist Mark Rothko, liner notes by acclaimed author Robert Macfarlane, and interior artwork from French artist Élodie Lesourd, making it as much an art object as a musical release.

Sunn O))) Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

October 2 — Louisville, KY — Mercury Ballroom

October 3 — Pelham, TN — The Caverns

October 4 — Indianapolis, IN — The Vogue

October 5 — Madison, WI — Majestic Theatre

October 6 — St. Paul, MN — Palace Theatre

October 8 — Cleveland, OH — Globe Iron

October 9 — Hudson, NY — Basilica Hudson

October 10 — Norwalk, CT — District Music Hall

October 11 — Harrisburg, PA — XL Live

October 12 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club

October 14 — Richmond, VA — The National

October 15 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm

October 16 — Jacksonville, FL — FIVE

October 17 — Miami, FL — III Points Festival

October 19 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn

October 20 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall

October 21 — Lawrence, KS — Liberty Hall

October 23 — Albuquerque, NM — Historic El Rey Theater

October 24 — Fort Collins, CO — Aggie Theatre

October 25 — Salt Lake City, UT — First Baptist Church

October 27 — El Cajon, CA — The Magnolia

October 28 — Joshua Tree, CA — Joshua Tree Retreat Center

October 30 — Ashland, OR — Historic Ashland Armory

October 31 — Olympia, WA — Capitol Theater

November 1 — Vancouver, BC — The Pearl