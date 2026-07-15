Jon Batiste Announces Three New Piano Albums For August 2026 Release. Shares Pair Of Singles “Always Know” & “Susu’s Back In Town”

Home News Beka Welsh July 15th, 2026 - 10:04 PM

Jon Batiste shared two new singles alongside the announcement of two upcoming albums. The singles “Always Know” and “Susu’s Back In Town” will appear on Monk Meditation and Monk Movements, respectively. Both albums are set to release on August 14 as part of his ongoing “Batiste Piano Series.”

The pianist who inspired the album duo is Batiste’s favorite of all time, whom he has praised incredibly highly. “Monk is really the master of taking music that’s of the highest complexity and presenting it in a way where anybody can connect to it,” he said. “Monk is for the children, the adults, and the connoisseur.”

Through his new albums—his piano series as a whole—Batiste is striving to erode the walls that people have built around classical music. “I think classical is this really powerful expression of music that is put against these walls that marginalize it and limit what it can be,” he said.

Monk Meditations Track List:

Always Know Reflections Eternity Around The Corner Midnight Movement Enlightenment of Ruby Crepuscule With Nellie Monk’s Mood Always Know – Outro

Monk Movements Track List:

In Walked Bud Blue Monk Ugly Beauty Susu’s Back In Town Red Beans Brilliant Corners Light Green Reverie Monk Movement