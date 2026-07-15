Fiona Apple Shares New Song “Horns Of A Bull” From New Apple TV Series Lucky

Home News Lana Overton July 15th, 2026 - 5:36 PM

It’s been far too long since we’ve heard new music from Fiona Apple. Still, the legendary singer-songwriter has finally broken the silence with “Horns Of A Bull,” a brand-new original composition created for the opening titles of Apple TV+’s new thriller series Lucky. The nearly two-minute track serves as the theme song for the highly anticipated limited series starring Anya Taylor-Joy. While it isn’t the long-awaited announcement of a new Fiona Apple album, it’s a welcome reminder that few artists can create emotional tension quite like she can.

Watch Fiona Apple’s “Horns Of A Bull”

Apple co-produced “Horns Of A Bull” alongside drummer Amy Aileen Wood, whose connection to the production runs even deeper. Wood is married to Lucky co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, helping bring Apple’s singular artistic voice into the world of the series. Lucky follows an international con artist, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, whose carefully planned escape unravels after a multimillion-dollar heist goes spectacularly wrong. The pairing of Apple’s restless composition with the elegant, suspense-filled visuals creates an opening sequence that’s difficult to skip and exactly the kind of artistic collaboration fans have come to expect from the famously uncompromising musician.