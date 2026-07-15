Eivor Announces New Album Tungl For October 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Drekafljóð/Dragon Maiden”

Home News Lana Overton July 15th, 2026 - 4:05 PM

One of the most captivating voices in contemporary Nordic music is entering a bold new era. Acclaimed Faroese singer, songwriter, and composer Eivør has officially announced her next studio album, Tungl, arriving October 16, 2026. Named after the Faroese word for moon, the record promises to continue the artist’s exploration of mythology, nature, spirituality and emotional transformation through her unmistakable spirit of folk tradition.

Watch Drekafljóð/Dragon Maiden

The new song follows the release of “Healer”, but while that track explored resilience and healing, “Drekafljóð / Dragon Maiden” embraces something more primal: awakening the strength that already exists within. Speaking about the single, Eivør explained that the song began as a poem she carried with her for years before collaborating with acclaimed Faroese writer Marjun S. Kjelnæs to complete it.

Dragon Maiden is about trusting your intuition, embracing uncertainty, and finding the courage to surrender to life’s unfolding. Sometimes the strongest thing we can do is stop trying to control everything and simply allow ourselves to be carried forward. I hope this song encourages people to reconnect with that part of themselves.

Eivør described filming the project as physically demanding but ultimately liberating. Director Krassasig revealed the concept emerged almost immediately after hearing the song, inspired by the contrast between its intimate moments and overwhelming emotional power. After constructing and testing the rotating platform in Reykjavík, the production team transported it piece by piece into the Icelandic wilderness before assembling it on location.

Tungl Album Cover

Tungl Tracklist

Healer Drekafljóð / Dragon Maiden Shadows of the Moon Tungl Wild River Into the Mist Raven’s Call Silent Fire Norðurljós Beyond the Tide Home Again Moonrise

Tracklist is to be updated if the official final sequence changes.

European Tour Coming Soon