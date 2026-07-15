Beck Announces New Album Ride Lonesome For September 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “In The Night”

Home News Lana Overton July 15th, 2026 - 2:04 PM

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

After years of waiting, Beck has finally confirmed the details of his long-awaited new studio album, Ride Lonesome. Arriving on September 18, 2026 via Capitol Records, the record marks his first collection of brand-new material since the GRAMMY-winning Hyperspace and finds the genre-defying artist returning to the rich songwriting that made albums like Sea Change and Morning Phase so beloved.

Alongside the album announcement, Beck has also shared the record’s second preview, “In The Night,” a beautifully restrained and emotionally immersive track that feels tailor-made for late-night listening. The accompanying cinematic music video, directed by Mikai Karl and starring acclaimed French actor Denis Lavant, expands the song’s introspective mood with striking visuals that perfectly complement its haunting soundscape.

Watch Beck “In The Night”

The release of “In The Night” further establishes the direction of Ride Lonesome, following the warmly received title track that critics praised for revisiting the intimate beauty of Beck’s most emotionally resonant work. Both songs showcase a quieter, more reflective Beck, balancing understated arrangements with lushly deep personal lyricism. Speaking about the album, Beck reflected on reuniting with many of the musicians responsible for some of his most celebrated recordings:

“My new album Ride Lonesome is coming out this fall. The musicians from my original touring and recording band that I recorded Sea Change, Morning Phase and Mutations with—Smokey Hormel, Joey Waronker, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Roger Joseph Manning Jr., and Jason Falkner—reconvened with me at my favorite studio (Room B at United Studios in Hollywood). We had Nigel Godrich, who worked on Sea Change and Mutations with us mixing all the songs. It had been a decade since we went in the studio and recorded Morning Phase. This time it felt like the playing and the chemistry had evolved and deepened—a sound that’s come together over the decades of working together. While we were revisiting a musical and physical place, it also felt like we were finding new sounds and emotional textures along the way.”

Early reactions have already been overwhelmingly positive. NPR described the title track as “as moving and beautifully produced as any of his most beloved work,” while VICE summed up the excitement many fans are feeling with a simple sentiment: “Thank you, Beck! Let’s hope for a full album of this vibe soon.”

With Ride Lonesome, that hope has now become reality.

Ride Lonesome Album Cover

Ride Lonesome Tracklist

Ride Lonesome Run Away In The Night Failed Words Bleed Disappearing Act For Your Love Slow Canyon It Ends Right Here Falling Through My Hands If You Don’t Know What Love Is Beyond The Light

For longtime fans, Ride Lonesome feels like an artist reconnecting with the musical language that has always suited him so naturally. The album promises expansive arrangements, emotional nuance and the kind of understated songwriting that has defined Beck at his most captivating.