The Ocean Unveil Intense New Single “Belligerence”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2026 - 6:49 PM

“Belligerence,” the second single off The Ocean‘s upcoming 12 studio album, Solaris is a heavy one because it is a song that makes reference to the band’s older albums, while imbuing it with a fresh sense of intensity.

New vocalists Enrico Tiberi’s vocals deliver a familiarity and energy that is sure to resonate with long-time fans of the band. Meanwhile, Lane Shi (Otay:Onii), who used to sing for the American band Elizabeth Colour Wheel, adds a new direction to The Ocean’s sound by comprising elements and experience as a musician and performance artist.

“Belligerence” draws parallels between the cosmic explorations of Tarkovsky’s 1972 film, Solaris, which the inspiration behind the band’s new album and the explorative nature of artists and current-day political leaders. One of the last lines of the lyrics of “Subatlantic,” the closing track of Holocene is “prepare for departure”, invoking the idea of a group of survivors embarking on a ship to take them away from a sinking mothership earth, to build a new place to live in space.

Solaris is an album that tells a story of cosmic escapism: journey on that ship, which is essentially a celestial rescue boat escaping from a metaphorically sinking Mother Earth. The rescue boat can be imagined as a historic naval vessel and the lyrics and episodes of the album make reference to the real-life explorers of the past who set out to discover