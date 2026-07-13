NEW MUSIC ALERT: Patrick Martin Shares Dynamic New Single “Only Good At Being Young”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2026 - 5:15 PM

Today, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Patrick Martin has shared his new single, “Only Good At Being Young,” which is out now through Glassnote Records. Written and produced entirely by Martin in a home studio in the Wisconsin woods, the track marks the first release from his highly anticipated upcoming project that due out this fall. Already generating significant momentum on social media, “Only Good At Being Young” has amassed more than 2.6 million views using its official sound pre-release across platforms.

“This is the first song I’ve ever written off the cuff instead of torturing myself over the most clever idiom or alliteration. I really wanted to perform it live but I only had the production and title. So during rehearsals for a show at the Cactus Club in Milwaukee, I just spewed out some random lyrics and melody and it just happened to be honest-ish. I tried beating it after the fact, but nothing ever felt as free or cutting as the original ramblings”, said Martin.

After years of building speed with soaring alternative-pop anthems and emotionally candid songwriting, Martin returned from Los Angeles to the Wisconsin woods following a life-altering breakup. There, surrounded by the landscape that shaped him, he wrote, recorded and produced his upcoming project entirely on his own. Rather than a conventional breakup record, it examines what it means to hold onto hope, romance and imagination while confronting the complexities of adulthood.