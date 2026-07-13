Jay-Z’s Last Yankee Stadium Show Setlist Consisted of 45 Songs and Ran Until 3am After 4 Hour Delay, Special Guests Included Rihanna, Beyonce, Usher, Clipse and More

Home News Beka Welsh July 13th, 2026 - 8:49 PM

Jay-Z finished off his run at Yankee Stadium at 3 A.M. on Monday, with a show meant to wrap up the night before, following a security breach. According to Consequence, the legendary rapper had a three day run at the stadium with his final night coined his “Extra Innings” concert, which ended up getting delayed for four hours.

The concert drew in an audience of over 10,000 people and was the longest performance of the run, with a set list of 45 songs. It also featured a slew of A-List guest star performances including Beyonce for “Drunk in Love,” Rihanna for two songs, “Run This Town” and “Bitch Better Have My Money,” Usher as well for “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)” and “Throwback,” as well as Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Dupri, The-Dream, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Clipse, and Jeezy. As well as Pharrell returning from his appearance on the run’s second night for five different songs.

The show began at 12:16 A.M., after fans in the stadium had been alerted at 9:50 P.M. that all entries had been paused due to safety concerns. At 11:40, the audience was updated that entry was still ongoing due to the delays. Jay-Z made a brief statement about the situation shortly after he arrived on stage.

“I didn’t want to start the music while there was a risk of people getting trampled,” he said. “So, I apologize for the inconvenience, but I needed to make sure everyone was okay. I appreciate your patience. Tonight we’re gonna have fun.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna