Anthony Hopkins Announces New Album Life Is A Dream For August 2026 Release, Shares New Single “1947: Suite for Solo Piano and Orchestra: II. Bracken Road”

Home News Guillaume Oded July 12th, 2026 - 9:57 PM

According to Consequence, Actor and composer Anthony Hopkins has announced his new orchestral album, Life Is A Dream, which is scheduled for release on August 21 through Decca Classics.

Along with the announcement, Hopkins has shared the album’s lead single, “1947: Suite for Solo Piano and Orchestra: II. Bracken Road.” The instrumental piece is the second section of a three-part composition titled “1947,” which also includes “Circus” and “The Plaza.”

The new single places a solo piano at the center of a large orchestral arrangement. The Philharmonia Orchestra performed the recording under the direction of Grammy Award-winning conductor Gustavo Dudamel, with classical pianist Sergio Tiempo serving as one of the album’s featured soloists.

Life Is A Dream features 12 new recordings of orchestral works that Hopkins composed across more than six decades. The music draws inspiration from his family, his home country of Wales and different experiences throughout his life.

“Music was my first desire, my first wish,” Hopkins said. “I’ve been composing music all my life. Some of these pieces have lived with me for decades and I still find myself returning to them.”

Before becoming known for his acting career, Hopkins began studying piano at four years old and composed music for local plays during his teenage years. The upcoming album continues a musical career that has developed alongside his work as an actor.

Hopkins previously co-wrote the orchestral pieces “The Masque of Time” and “Schizoid Salsa” with Stephen Barton, which were premiered by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in 2008. He later released the classical album Composer in 2012 and contributed to André Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra’s recording of “And the Waltz Goes On.”

Life Is A Dream will also include songs such as “Fanfare and March,” “Farewell My Love,” “My Fatherland,” “Margam,” “Stella Aria,” “Tara,” “The Eagle” and “Samara.” The album is currently available to preorder.

Anthony Hopkins should not be confused with British electronic producer Jon Hopkins, who released a vocal version of “Breathe This Air” featuring Purity Ring’s Megan James in 2013.