Morrissey Sells Smiths Merch With His Name On It

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks July 10th, 2026 - 8:57 AM

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey has unveiled new merchandise celebrating two of the band’s iconic albums, Meat Is Murder and The Queen Is Dead. The collection features two T-shirt designs inspired by the classic releases, with Morrissey’s name replacing The Smiths’ logo on both. The shirts are available now through his official online store.

The merchandise coincides with the 40th anniversary of The Queen Is Dead. To mark the milestone, fans can also listen to previously unreleased demos from The Queen is Dead album, and more.

The launch comes amid Morrissey’s ongoing dispute over The Smiths’ legacy and branding. Earlier this year, he published a statement titled “A Soul for Sale,” announcing he was willing to sell his stake in the band’s name, artwork, recordings, publishing, and merchandising rights to any interested buyer. No sale has since been announced.

Morrissey’s long-running tensions with former bandmate Johnny Marr have also remained in the spotlight. In 2024, Morrissey claimed he had agreed to reunite The Smiths for a world tour, but said the plans fell through after Marr declined to participate.

Despite a health setback earlier this year that forced the cancellation of two California performances because of an adverse reaction to medication, Morrissey has returned to the road. Fans will have another opportunity to see him live this fall during his U.S. tour, with tickets and tour dates available here.