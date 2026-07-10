Dropkick Murphys Share Rowdy New Video For “Dropped On My Head”

Home News Lana July 10th, 2026 - 10:46 PM

Dropkick Murphys are bringing their trademark Celtic punk fury to the small screen with the release of the new music video for “Dropped On My Head,” the hard-charging track featured as the main title theme for the upcoming MGM+ drama series The Westies. Originally released on the band’s 2025 album For The People, “Dropped On My Head” finds Dropkick Murphys delivering the kind of gritty anthem that has become their signature: a chorus built for packed rooms of fans shouting along.

Watch “Dropped On My Head”

The new video takes inspiration from The Westies, bringing the song’s rebellious spirit into the world of the series. “Rowdy violent music for a rowdy violent show. Seems like a perfect match,” Dropkick Murphys vocalist and founder Ken Casey shared about the collaboration. The connection between the band and The Westies came together after the show’s creative team discovered that “Dropped On My Head” already captured the atmosphere and characters at the center of the series. According to Dropkick Murphys’ manager Jeff Castelaz, the song’s lyrics perfectly matched the environment and story arc of the show, making it an immediate choice for the series’ opening theme.

For Dropkick Murphys, the placement marks another major screen moment in the band’s long history of bringing their sound to film and television. Two decades after Martin Scorsese featured “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” in The Departed, the band once again finds its music paired with a story built around loyalty, conflict and working-class grit.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock