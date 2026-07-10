Anthrax Share Powerful New Single & Video “The Edge Of Perfection”

Home News Lana July 10th, 2026 - 10:40 PM

Anthrax at Knottfest

Anthrax are keeping the momentum behind their long-awaited return alive with the release of “The Edge Of Perfection,” the latest single from their upcoming album Cursum Perficio. With an official music video, the track finds the thrash metal veterans leaning into razor-sharp riffs, massive hooks, and the relentless synergy that has defined the band’s four-decade career.

Watch “The Edge Of Perfection”

From its opening moments, “The Edge Of Perfection” barrels forward with Scott Ian and Jonathan Donais, rhythms from Charlie Benante and Frank Bello, and Joey Belladonna’s vocal performance. Scott Ian has gone as far as calling it “the greatest song in the history of Anthrax,” describing it as a deeply personal track centred on family, happiness and striving to maintain one’s own “edge of perfection.” Directed by Jeff Harlow, the visual builds an eerie atmosphere while weaving together narrative moments and the band’s explosive performance, culminating in a dramatic final twist that complements the song’s emotional weight.

“The Edge Of Perfection” is the second preview of Cursum Perficio, Anthrax’s first studio album in a decade and the follow-up to 2016’s For All Kings. Produced with longtime collaborator Jay Ruston, the record is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 18 via Megaforce Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast in Europe, marking the band’s long-awaited return with a collection of new material forged after years of writing, touring and refining their sound. As anticipation continues to build for Cursum Perficio, “The Edge Of Perfection” serves as delivering the same ferocity that made them thrash legends while continuing to push their songwriting forward.

Source: Blabbermouth

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz