Alabama Shakes Share Optimistic New Single “I Feel Hope Coming”

Home News Lana July 10th, 2026 - 10:34 PM

Alabama Shakes are continuing their long-awaited comeback with the release of their latest single, “I Feel Hope Coming,” giving fans another preview of the band’s upcoming album, I Must Be Dreaming. The track arrives with an official music video and further showcases the trio’s soulful, blues-infused sound as they prepare to release their first studio album in more than a decade.

Watch “I Feel Hope Coming”

Built around Brittany Howard’s unmistakable powerhouse vocals, “I Feel Hope Coming” balances the band’s signature blend of Southern rock, gospel, blues and soul with an impactful message about perseverance. Howard’s vocal performance shifts effortlessly from restrained vulnerability to the kind of soaring catharsis that has defined Alabama Shakes since their earliest releases. Howard has said the track was inspired by younger generations and their willingness to push back against political division and misinformation, framing hope as something worth holding onto rather than surrendering. Guitarist Heath Fogg has also described the song as one that captures the collaborative spirit that fueled the band’s reunion.

“I Feel Hope Coming” serves as the latest preview of I Must Be Dreaming, Alabama Shakes’ first album since 2015’s Sound & Color. Produced by the band alongside Shawn Everett, the record arrives on Aug. 28 and follows the previously released singles “Another Life” and “American Dream.” The upcoming LP was born out of the group’s reunion after more than a decade away from the studio and explores themes of love, human connection, mortality, and finding beauty amid uncertainty.

Source: Consequence

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford