Ed O’Brien Shares Delicate New Single “Abberycwmhir”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2026 - 1:41 PM

Today, Ed O’Brien has released “Abberycwmhir,” which is previously only available physically on the Blue Morpho 7 single. Translated from Welsh as “Abbey in the Long Valley,” the track is named after a village in the valley of the Nant Clywedog in Powys, Wales. “Abbeycwmhir” invites listeners into a sprawling sonic anthem built around delicate, melancholic guitar plucks submerged in reverberated drones. O’Brien adopts an orchestral ambience with warped vocal layers twisting and turning into a heavenly atmospheric blend.

Also, O’Brien will play live in the UK and Europe in October with a special performance at London’s iconic Barbican on October 16, which sold out in under 24 hours. The Blue Morpho live experience will bring together a collective of musicians who performed on the album’s recording sessions, including ESKA and musical director Dave Okumu. Rather than simply recreating the studio record, the live show is conceived as a fluid and immersive celebration of the music in which each performance will evolve and take on a life of its own. Led by O’Brien, the band will draw inspiration from the expansive, exploratory spirit of artists such as Sly and the Family Stone, Miles Davis and Phish.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat