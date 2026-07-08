Wavves & Say Anything Announce Collaborative New Album Cherry Soda For September 2026 Release

According to

Brooklyn Vegan,

WAVVES

and Say Anything are releasing a joint album, Cherry

Soda,

this fall.

WAVVES

’ Nathan Williams and Say Anything’s Matt Bemis co-wrote the album. Williams described the album as a “mall emo record,” attempting to capture

“what an early 2000s WAVVES emo record would sound like.”

After working together on the album, Williams admitted to not knowing much about Bemis or his music until quite recently. “He was WAVVES adjacent,” he said. “He’d been on tour with our drummer [Ross Traver] and our friend Justice Tripp [Angel Du$t.] I’m a very curious person, creatively, and somehow, Max told me he was a fan. After really digging into his catalog, I was kind of in shock. His records are really interesting.”

Bemis spoke about their collaboration and the merging of the bands’ unique sounds.

“We kind of wrote to each other’s situations,” Bemis said. “We’re both very different people, but we get along really well. As writers, we pushed ourselves. He became more emo and I became more Wavves-y. I think we brought out some of the stuff that isn’t most obvious in each other. I may be singing stuff that sounds kind of bleak, but that’s kind of like Nate’s whole shtick, although he’s actually a very sweet, sensitive guy.”

The lead single of the album “Deathx1k” was released today. The full album is set to release on September 18th.