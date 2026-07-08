Title Fight Reunites for Acoustic Performance at a Wedding

Home News Beka Welsh July 8th, 2026 - 9:25 PM

After a quiet disappearance 8 years ago, according to Stereogum, Title Fight reunited for one intimate performance at drummer Ben Russin’s wedding reception. The post-hardcore group last performed together in 2018. They never announced an official split or hiatus, but have refused fans’ rampant calls for a reunion despite their steep incline in popularity since their disbandment. Many fans gave up hope of the band ever returning as their members joined new groups. However, though not an official return by any means, videos have recently emerged online confirming swirling rumors, started by Static Dress at Manchester’s Outbreak Fest, that the band has performed together one more time.

Footage released from wedding attendees shows three of the four Title Fight members, Ned Russin, Shane Moran and Jamie Rhoden, performing at their fourth member’s private reception. The band played an acoustic cover of Walter Schreifels’ “Requiem” from his album An Open Letter To The Scene. Schreifels notably produced the band’s album Shed.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat