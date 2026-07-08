Scowl Share Machine Girl, Model/Actriz & Sextile Remixes Of “Special” & “B.A.B.E.”

Home News Guillaume Oded July 8th, 2026 - 10:06 PM

Scowl have expanded the world of Are We All Angels with the release of Are We All Angels (Remixes), a three-track remix collection featuring reimagined versions of “Special” and “B.A.B.E.” by Machine Girl, Model/Actriz and Sextile. Rather than simply remixing the songs, each artist transforms Scowl’s hardcore foundation through electronic, post-punk and club-inspired production while preserving the emotional intensity that made the originals stand out.

Opening the release is “B.A.B.E. (Sextile Remix),” which trades the raw aggression of the original for pulsing electronic rhythms and dancefloor-ready production without losing the song’s confrontational edge. The original track explores themes of addiction, toxic relationships and emotional instability, pairing desperate pleas of “Babe, please!” with explosive declarations of “I hope you choke!” to capture the emotional push and pull of dependency, resentment and self-destruction. Accompanying the release, Scowl also shared a new visualizer for the Sextile remix, emphasizing the track’s hypnotic electronic atmosphere while complementing its club-focused reinterpretation.

Machine Girl and Model/Actriz each deliver their own remix of “Special,” pushing the song further into industrial, electronic and post-punk territory while maintaining vocalist Kat Moss’ emotionally charged performance at the center of each version. Originally, “Special” wrestles with self-worth, identity and manipulation, questioning whether it’s “in vain to think I’m worthy” before rejecting the pressure to be different simply to survive. Its repeated refrain, “I don’t wanna be special,” becomes even more unsettling within the remixes, where distorted electronics and pounding rhythms heighten the song’s feelings of alienation, emotional exhaustion and the struggle to reconnect with oneself.

In a statement, Scowl said collaborating with Machine Girl, Sextile and Model/Actriz had been a longtime dream, explaining that while writing Are We All Angels they imagined hearing the songs transformed into something that could fill a club instead of a hardcore venue. The band thanked all three artists for bringing those ideas to life, adding that they hope listeners “dance until your mind goes numb.”

Remix releases have long provided artists with an opportunity to reinterpret existing material through new creative perspectives, much like Nine Inch Nails did with their 2014 Seed Eight EP, which featured reworked versions of songs from Hesitation Marks by a diverse group of electronic and alternative artists.





