Matt Pike Joins Stay Dead On Collaborative New Single “Electric Mistress”

Home News Steven Taylor July 4th, 2026 - 2:21 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

US sludge-doom metal collective Stay Dead have teamed up with High on Fire frontman Matt Pike for their latest single, “Electric Mistress.” The collaborative track is off the band’s upcoming debut album, Beneath the Weight of Worlds, set for a release later this month. The new track, which features guest vocals from Pike, can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The track opens with a slow, steady and ominous guitar riff creating a building intensity. Vocals quickly come in and loom over the track, continuing to provide a gloomy and powerful sound. Pike’s performance comes later in the track, with guttural growls from the singer to welcome in an intense guitar solo that takes up a solid amount of the track’s second half.

“Electric Mistress” is the fourth track on Beneath the Weight of Worlds tracklist, released ahead of the album’s July 24th release date. Matt Pike is one of many guests featured on the upcoming album, including Troy Sanders of Mastodon, Eryka Fir of Coma Hole and AIWASS. Stay Dead is a “heavy, emotionally-charged sludge-doom collective” founded by US Army veteran Christopher Borrelli as “a means of survival, healing, and reclamation,” born from PTSD, panic disorder and other experiences from life as a soldier. Beneath the Weight of Worlds will mark the debut album for the group.