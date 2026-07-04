Black Flag Announce Fall 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor July 4th, 2026 - 1:03 PM

The latest iteration of punk rock pioneers Black Flag have announced their latest tour dates today. As Consequence reports, the band’s new “Gen Z” lineup announced the dates for their first full-on tour, set across the United States during the Summer and Fall.

Kicking off early on July 29th at Cooter’s Bar in Eagle Pass, Texas, the group headed by Greg Ginn will play a total of 45 dates from coast-to-coast across the US, with stops including locations such as Philadelphia, Missouri, Tampa, Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Kansas City. The meat of the tour will begin in September, starting with a show at Aspen, Colorado at Belly Up Aspen on the 3rd, with the rest of the shows running all through September and October. The tour will come to a close in November, with the final performance on November 1st in the House of Blues in Houston, Texas.

The latest line-up of the band – notably comprised of younger members no older than their 20s – first played shows in Europe last year before some additional performances in the US and at this year’s Coachella. Comprised of vocalist Max Zanelly, bassist David Rodriguez and drummer Bryce Weston, this will mark the first large-scale tour with the latest iteration of Black Flag.

Black Flag 2026 Tour Dates:

07/29 — Eagle Pass, TX @ Cooter’s Bar

09/03 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

09/04 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live

09/05 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

09/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon

09/08 — Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine

09/09 — Billings, MT @ Pub Station

09/10 — Billings, MT @ Pub Station Taproom

09/11 — Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

09/13 — Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

09/14 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Big’s Sports Bar & Billiards

09/15 — Springfield, MO @ The Complex (Formerly Regency Live)

09/16 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

09/18 — Cadillac, MI @ The Venue Event Center

09/19 — Westland, MI @ Token Lounge

09/20 — Lakewood, OH @ Mercury Music Lounge

09/22 — Sutton, WV @ YETI MUSIC CAFÉ

09/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse Stage & Grill

09/24 — Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

09/25 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Putnam Place

09/26 — Scranton, PA @ Ritz Theater

09/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez Philly

09/29 — Richmond, VA @ Ember Music Hall

09/30 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

10/01 — Hagerstown, MD @ Live at Hub City Vinyl

10/02 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

10/03 — Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord Stage

10/04 — Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

10/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Eclipse

10/07 — Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug

10/08 — Sanford, FL @ West End Trading Company

10/09 — Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

10/11 — Tulsa, OK @ The Shrine

10/12 — Roswell, NM @ The Liberty

10/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

10/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

10/16 — Redondo Beach, CA @ Deep End Live

10/18 — Paso Robles, CA @ The Pour House

10/22 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

10/23 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

10/24 — Napa, CA @ Napa Music Hall

10/25 — Berkeley, CA @ cornerstone berkeley

10/30 — San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

10/31 — Dallas, TX @ AM/FM

11/01 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues – Houston