Black Flag Announce Fall 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

The latest iteration of punk rock pioneers Black Flag have announced their latest tour dates today. As Consequence reports, the band’s new “Gen Z” lineup announced the dates for their first full-on tour, set across the United States during the Summer and Fall.
Kicking off early on July 29th at Cooter’s Bar in Eagle Pass, Texas, the group headed by Greg Ginn will play a total of 45 dates from coast-to-coast across the US, with stops including locations such as Philadelphia, Missouri, Tampa, Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Kansas City. The meat of the tour will begin in September, starting with a show at Aspen, Colorado at Belly Up Aspen on the 3rd, with the rest of the shows running all through September and October. The tour will come to a close in November, with the final performance on November 1st in the House of Blues in Houston, Texas.
The latest line-up of the band – notably comprised of younger members no older than their 20s – first played shows in Europe last year before some additional performances in the US and at this year’s Coachella. Comprised of vocalist Max Zanelly, bassist David Rodriguez and drummer Bryce Weston, this will mark the first large-scale tour with the latest iteration of Black Flag.
Black Flag 2026 Tour Dates:
07/29 — Eagle Pass, TX @ Cooter’s Bar
09/03 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
09/04 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live
09/05 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
09/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon
09/08 — Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine
09/09 — Billings, MT @ Pub Station
09/10 — Billings, MT @ Pub Station Taproom
09/11 — Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry
09/13 — Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
09/14 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Big’s Sports Bar & Billiards
09/15 — Springfield, MO @ The Complex (Formerly Regency Live)
09/16 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
09/18 — Cadillac, MI @ The Venue Event Center
09/19 — Westland, MI @ Token Lounge
09/20 — Lakewood, OH @ Mercury Music Lounge
09/22 — Sutton, WV @ YETI MUSIC CAFÉ
09/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse Stage & Grill
09/24 — Buffalo, NY @ Electric City
09/25 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Putnam Place
09/26 — Scranton, PA @ Ritz Theater
09/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez Philly
09/29 — Richmond, VA @ Ember Music Hall
09/30 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
10/01 — Hagerstown, MD @ Live at Hub City Vinyl
10/02 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt
10/03 — Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord Stage
10/04 — Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero
10/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Eclipse
10/07 — Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug
10/08 — Sanford, FL @ West End Trading Company
10/09 — Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
10/11 — Tulsa, OK @ The Shrine
10/12 — Roswell, NM @ The Liberty
10/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
10/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
10/16 — Redondo Beach, CA @ Deep End Live
10/18 — Paso Robles, CA @ The Pour House
10/22 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
10/23 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
10/24 — Napa, CA @ Napa Music Hall
10/25 — Berkeley, CA @ cornerstone berkeley
10/30 — San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
10/31 — Dallas, TX @ AM/FM
11/01 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues – Houston