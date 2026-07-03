Muse Live Debuts “Hexagons” & “Nightshift Superstar” During The Wow! Signal Tour Opener

Home News Lana July 3rd, 2026 - 11:01 PM

Muse officially launched their 2026 North American tour on July 2 with a headlining performance at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, giving fans their first live taste of material from the band’s recently released tenth studio album, The Wow! Signal. The night’s biggest highlights came with the live debuts of “Hexagons” and “Nightshift Superstar,” marking the first time either song had been performed in concert.

The song’s atmospheric electronics gradually built into crushing guitar riffs, with frontman Matt Bellamy’s soaring vocals setting the tone for the evening. Fan-shot footage from the performance quickly surfaced online following the concert, giving those unable to attend a glimpse at the band’s latest live production. The concert featured several additional songs from The Wow! Signal, including “Cryogen,” “Be With You,” and “Unravelling.” During “Unravelling,” the band briefly paused after a power outage interrupted the performance, then restarted the song and continued the set without issue. Despite the unexpected hiccup, Muse delivered a career-spanning performance that mixed new material with fan favorites like “Hysteria,” “Supermassive Black Hole,” “Plug In Baby,” “Time Is Running Out,” “Uprising,” “Starlight,” and “Take a Bow.”

The Milwaukee performance marks the beginning of Muse’s North American amphitheatre tour in support of The Wow! Signal, which arrived on June 26. With the successful live premieres of “Hexagons” and “Nightshift Superstar,” the band appears poised to continue weaving new material into its setlist as the tour progresses, giving fans plenty to look forward to over the coming weeks.

Source: NME

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz