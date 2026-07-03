Margo Price Drops Surprise Protest Album Days Of Unrest Featuring Joan Baez, Billy Swan & Memphis Mariachi

Home News Lana July 3rd, 2026 - 10:54 PM

Country singer-songwriter Margo Price has surprise-released her new protest mixtape, Days Of Unrest, arriving just ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. The nine-track collection blends original material with politically charged covers, featuring collaborations with legendary folk icon Joan Baez, rockabilly veteran Billy Swan, and Memphis Mariachi. Produced by Matt Ross-Spang, the project serves as both a musical statement and a call for activism, with a portion of proceeds from the vinyl edition benefiting the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project.

Days Of Unrest finds Price revisiting songs that have become staples of her recent live performances while introducing a handful of original compositions. One of the album’s centerpiece tracks is a new rendition of Woody Guthrie’s “Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos),” featuring Joan Baez and Memphis Mariachi. The updated recording shines a spotlight on the ongoing struggles faced by migrant workers, reinforcing the album’s central themes of compassion, justice and resistance.

In a statement accompanying the release, Price explained that music has long been her preferred form of protest. She noted that performing songs like “Deportee” and “Oval Room” has become a cathartic experience both for herself and for audiences, while emphasising that she continues to participate in demonstrations beyond the stage. Price also described collaborating with Joan Baez as a surreal full-circle moment, citing Baez as both a musical inspiration and a model for using art as activism.

By pairing classic protest songs with new material rooted in today’s political climate, Price delivers one of her most direct and timely releases to date.

Track List

San Marcos De Colores (feat. Memphis Mariachi) Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos) (feat. Joan Baez & Memphis Mariachi) Oval Room San Marcos Theme Long Haired Country Girl (feat. Billy Swan) Can’t Stand Still Maggie’s Farm San Marcos el Fin

Source: Pitchfork

Photo Credit: Owen Ela