FKA Twigs & Lil Yatchy Share New Dance-Focused Music Video For “On Your Mind”

Home News Lana July 3rd, 2026 - 11:19 PM

FKA Twigs has unveiled the official music video for “On Your Mind,” her collaboration with Lil Yachty, delivering a visually captivating performance piece centered around movement, choreography, and emotional expression. The new visual further expands the artistic world surrounding the track, pairing its sleek production with an ambitious dance-driven concept that showcases Twigs’ signature blend of music, fashion and performance art.

Twigs delivers her verses with delicate restraint, conveying longing and uncertainty, while the song’s infectious rhythm keeps the emotional weight from becoming overwhelming. The contrast between its reflective lyrics and danceable production gives “On Your Mind” an engaging duality. The accompanying music video places choreography at the center of its narrative. Throughout the visual, FKA Twigs leads a troupe of dancers through a series of meticulously choreographed routines set against minimalist, stylized environments.

The performances shift between intimate close-ups and expansive group sequences, emphasizing synchronization, physical expression, and fluid movement. Costume changes, dramatic lighting, and surreal visual flourishes enhance the video’s dreamlike atmosphere, while Lil Yachty makes his own appearance, seamlessly joining the video’s artistic world. Rather than telling a traditional story, the visual uses dance to reflect the song’s emotional themes, allowing movement and expression to communicate feelings of desire, memory and connection.

The release continues FKA Twigs’ reputation for creating visually ambitious music videos that blur the boundaries between contemporary dance, fashion and experimental film-making. As with much of her work, “On Your Mind” functions as both a compelling music video and a standalone piece of visual art, reinforcing her status as one of pop music’s most innovative creative voices.

Source: Stereoboard

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat