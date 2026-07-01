Erykah Badu Headlines Lauren Halsey’s “emajendat” At The Hollywood Bowl On September 29th

Home News Gary Wang July 1st, 2026 - 9:26 AM

Erykah Badu is headlining the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, September 29, and it won’t play like a normal Bowl night. The show closes out “emajendat,” a one-off takeover put together by LA artist Lauren Halsey for the LA Phil’s 2026 season. Activations open across the grounds at 6 p.m. and Badu goes on at 8 p.m.

Halsey is turning the venue into something closer to a block party than a concert. Before the music there’s miniature golf, ping-pong, airbrush stations and Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace spread across the Bowl. Then everyone moves to the stage she built for the night, which she’s designed loud and colorful and over the top. Halsey grew up in LA and recently opened sister dreamer, a sculpture park in South Central that got strong reviews, and she carries that same energy into this one.

Badu shares the bill with DJ Pee .Wee, who is Anderson .Paak behind the decks, plus the Charles Gaines Collective featuring Black Nile and a few guests. She last played the Bowl in 2025 alongside Westside Gunn. The date also caps her fall run, LIVE: A September Tour, a coast-to-coast trek with The Alchemist and De La Soul that kicks off September 10 at Ravinia Festival in Illinois.

Badu has held the “Queen of Neo Soul” title for the better part of 30 years. She was born Erica Wright in Dallas, broke out in 1997 with Baduizm and its single “On & On,” and kept pushing her sound across records like Mama’s Gun and New Amerykah, plus work with The Roots, Flying Lotus and Tyler, the Creator.

How To Get Tickets To Emajendat

Tickets are on the Hollywood Bowl event page alongside both the pricing and seating here. Fans can also see the full lineup for the show.