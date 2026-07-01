Amanda Shires, Lisa Bouchelle & Larry Campbell Team Up For Uplifting New Single “A Light To Come Home To”

Home News Guillaume Oded July 1st, 2026 - 9:14 PM

Lisa Bouchelle has announced her new album, Vandals, Thieves & Lovers, which is set to be released on September 4. Along with the announcement, Bouchelle has shared her new single, “A Light To Come Home To,” featuring Amanda Shires and Larry Campbell.

The song is an uplifting Americana track about the relationships, places and small comforts that help people feel grounded after they have gone out into the world and given everything they had. Bouchelle explained that the “light” in the song does not have to be an actual lamp, but can be anything personal that gives someone comfort, whether that is a significant other, a dog, a book, a cup of tea, a cold beer or even a guitar waiting in the living room. That meaning gives the song a warm feeling, because it is not only about love in a romantic sense, but about anything that gives someone a reason to come back home and feel renewed.

Musically, “A Light To Come Home To” fits into the roots-driven sound that Bouchelle is building on Vandals, Thieves & Lovers. The song has a bright and comforting Americana sound, with Bouchelle’s vocals carrying the emotional center while Shires and Campbell add instrumental depth around her. Shires’ presence brings a graceful country and folk feeling to the track, while Campbell’s playing gives the song more texture and makes it feel connected to a wider American roots tradition.

“A Light To Come Home To” follows Bouchelle’s earlier singles “Vandal,” featuring Waddy Wachtel, and “Make This World Stand Still,” featuring Amanda Shires. Her upcoming album will also include contributions from Jake Clemons, Clay Cook, Doyle Grisham, Tim Carbone, Rich Scannella and Hal B. Selzer.

Vandals, Thieves & Lovers is described as an album about the full range of human experience, balancing love, loss, darkness, light and liberation. With “A Light To Come Home To,” Bouchelle gives fans a hopeful look at the album by showing that even when life takes something from people, there can still be something waiting to bring them back.

According to mxdwn, Amanda Shires is an artist who uses her music to tell deeply personal and emotionally honest stories, with Nobody’s Girl showing her ability to turn feelings of struggle, sadness, existence and vulnerability into songs that still feel graceful, powerful and carefully produced.





