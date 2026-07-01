Allah-Las Announce New Album Sirenas For August 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Pt. Conception”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 1st, 2026 - 11:44 PM

Allah-Las have announced their sixth studio album, Sirenas, releasing August 28, 2026 via Mexican Summer in partnership with the band’s own independent label, Calico Discos. Alongside the announcement, the Los Angeles quartet has released the new single “Pt. Conception,” offering another preview of an album that embraces freeform experimentation.

According to the band, Sirenas grew out of open-ended jam sessions rather than a predetermined concept. Those recordings gradually evolved into an expansive collection centered on intuition and exploration, with Allah-Las allowing improvisation to shape the direction of the music. The result is an album that favors mood and atmosphere, drawing listeners through shifting instrumentals and cinematic soundscapes instead of conventional songwriting structures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by allahlas (@allahlas)

The newly released “Pt. Conception” reflects that approach, unfolding with the band’s blend of psychedelic rock, grooves and hazy melodies while emphasizing immersive instrumentation. The single follows “Ultramarine,” which was released earlier this year and will also appear on Sirenas. Ideas surrounding unseen frequencies, spiritual philosophy and discovery informed the album’s creative process. The band cited the influence of figures such as Iasos and Brian Eno, whose views on creativity as a receptive, intuitive process helped shape the project’s direction. Those ideas also extended into explorations of the natural world, with inspirations including Thor Heyerdahl and Jacques Cousteau, whose fascination with uncharted environments paralleled the band’s own musical journey.

Rather than writing toward a specific destination, Allah-Las embraced spontaneity throughout the recording process, experimenting with new instruments, different recording techniques and looser song structures. Guitarist Miles Michaud said that the lack of rigid intention allowed the band to discover musical paths they may have otherwise avoided, resulting in what they describe as a more elastic and expansive sound rooted in Balearic grooves.

Since forming in 2008, Matt Correia, Spencer Dunham, Miles Michaud and Pedrum Siadatian have built a reputation for blending lo-fi psychedelia, garage rock and laid-back West Coast influences. In support of the album, Allah-Las are currently touring Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States, including a co-headlining appearance with Real Estate at the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, California. Sirenas arrives August 28, with “Pt. Conception” available now.”

Tracklist

01 Pasiphaé

02 Pt. Conception

03 Snakes of Hydra

04 Vini da Gama

05 Abre Caminos

06 Muzzy

07 Ultramarine

08 Caldera II

09 Sirenas