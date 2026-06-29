Kasabian Delays Upcoming Album Act III For September 2026 Release and Shares New Single “Superpowers”

Home News Akeem Ivory June 29th, 2026 - 11:48 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Kasabian have delayed their new album ‘Act III’ and shared G-Funk-inspired new single ‘Superpowers,’ Their ninth studio LP was set to land on Friday July 17 but the band have now announced to their fans that it has been pushed back until September 4.

“We’ve had the album back on the operating table for a few final adjustments. We couldn’t send it out into the world without getting everything just right, albums are forever! Trust us, it’ll be worth the wait,” wrote Kasabian.

The band have also shared the latest taster from the record, ‘Superpowers’ which you can listen to below. Adolescence star Stephen Graham can also be seen reciting the lyrics from the song with Serge Pizzorno in a separate video, which you can also view below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kasabian (@kasabianofficial)