Grimes and Cobrah Collaborate on New Single “Sign From God”

Home News Akeem Ivory June 28th, 2026 - 9:33 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Cobrah is back to share a new single with Grimes, sultry banger “Sign From God.” Following the release of her debut album Torn out now via Atlantic Records, first debuted at Cobrah’s Coachella set this past April and fans have been highly anticipating the drop ever since. The Radical Swedish pop-star shifts from erotic provocateur to a more romantic, lyrical mode on her debut album

Written and creative directed entirely by Cobrah herself, the record fuses stark emotional exposure with provocative, cinematic grandeur and explosive production. Torn stands as a striking self-portrait; visceral, theatrical, and unapologetically bold.

“With Torn, I am way more ‘me’ as a person, the songs pull from my real life. It’s a little bit scary. I love doing characters. I love making things up and being extreme – and I’m still doing that on this album – but I’m also peeling it all off and presenting my real self as a character,” Cobrah shares.

Cobrah’s influence spans beyond music, she has attended New York and Paris Fashion Weeks for designers including Dilara Fındıkoğlu, Dion Lee, and Matière Fécale, and her music has appeared in campaigns for Jean Paul Gaultier, Mugler, Lancôme, and Viktor & Rolf. Most recently, her single “BRAND NEW BITCH” featured in Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2024 film Kinds of Kindness and its official trailer.

Following her world tour across North America and Europe Cobrah will be performing festival sets at Roskilde in Denmark, Dour Festival in Belgium, Way Out West Festival in her home country of Sweden and Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands this Summer. Cobrah will then be coming back to the U.S. in September for a Boiler Room set in Washington, DC and a performance in New York at Under The K Bridge with Tove Lo.

Tour Dates:

7/2-4 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde

7/18 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

8/13 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West

8/21 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival

9/12 – Washington, DC @ Boiler Room

9/19 – New York, NY @ Under The K Bridge w/ Tove Lo

Listen to “Sign From God” and Torn below: