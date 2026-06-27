Madonna and Feid Release New Song “Read My Lips” With The Official FIFA World Cup 26 Album

Home News Aryn Honaker June 27th, 2026 - 5:19 PM

Iconic pop star Madonna has joined forces with Feid, an artist at the forefront of reggaeton and urban pop globally, to release “Read My Lips.” The track dropped Thursday, June 25th, alongside the bonus edition of the FIFA World Cup Album, aptly titled Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album (Bonus Edition), extending the tracklist to 20 songs from its previous 18.

“Read My Lips” blends English and Spanish lyrics and has obvious Latin influence in its instrumentation, with the thump of acoustic guitars throughout the track and the groovy rhythm. It follows a relationship filled with lies and hurt, with a slightly positive angle on surviving such a dynamic. The chorus of “Read my lips (yeah)/Tell it to my face (yeah)/and cut me with your lies/Cause you hurt me with your kiss” illustrates as such.

The track first appeared in Madonna’s visual album and short film “Confessions II – The Film,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. It’ll also be featured on the icon’s upcoming album, Confessions II, set for a July 3rd release. The song is just one of Madonna’s connections to the World Cup, as she’ll be a co-headliner for the Final’s first-ever halftime show alongside Shakira and BTS. The performance is scheduled for July 19th.