Future Officially Announces New Album The Real Me For July 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Radio”

Home News Steven Taylor June 27th, 2026 - 3:23 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

After teasing fans earlier this month with a title drop, Grammy Award-winning artist Future has officially announced The Real Me, his highly anticipated tenth solo album. The new album is set to drop next month, but with today’s announcement also came the new single and video in “Radio.” The video can be found on Future’s YouTube channel.

Beginning with a catchy stuttering loop of drums and a vocal sample, Future’s verse begins shortly into the song. The beat properly kicks in as the rapper flows across the track, with the video cutting through vignettes of the artist in a variety of locations, including at a nighttime party. The lyrics have him speaking reflectively on his career and success, including the struggles and costs that come with being at the top of the game. The authentic topics of the track feel at home at an album titled The Real Me, giving a more personal look into Future’s perspective with the chorus emphasizing “this not for the radio.”

“Radio” is the first single released off The Real Me, and will be the 11th song on the album’s tracklist. The full tracklist of the album has yet to be released, but according to Apple Music fans can expect a total of 22 tracks on the album come it’s July 10th release.