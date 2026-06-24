Danzig Announces Fall 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz June 24th, 2026 - 2:08 PM

According to Consequence, Danzig have announced a new run of U.S. tour dates set to take place this fall. The limited seven-date trek will see Glenn Danzig and company return to the stage for performances across Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky and California. The tour will kick off on September 11 in San Antonio at the Boeing Center at Tech Port before making stops in Houston, New Orleans, Nashville and Grand Prairie. The run will also include an appearance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville before concluding with a final show at the Honda Center in Anaheim on September 26, where a special announcement is expected to be revealed.

Joining Danzig on the road will be Twin Temple, Burning Witches and ANA, creating a lineup that blends heavy metal, hard rock and occult-inspired sounds. The upcoming dates continue Danzig’s approach of playing a select number of live performances rather than embarking on lengthy tours. Over the years, the band has remained a notable force in heavy music, with Glenn Danzig’s unmistakable vocals and dark songwriting helping define the group’s sound. With only a handful of dates announced, the upcoming run gives fans a rare opportunity to catch Danzig live during a short stretch of U.S. performances.

Danzig Tour Dates

09/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing at Tech Port

09/12 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

09/14 – New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore

09/17 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Pinnacle

09/20 – Grand Praire, TX @ Texas Trust Co Theatre

09/26 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center